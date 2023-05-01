Gujarat Board Students To Get Extra Marks? Here's What Gujarat Board Had Said

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the scorecards for class 12th science stream students. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results from the official website, gseb.org. The class 12th board examinations for the Gujarat Board were held from March 14 to March 31. The practical exams on the other hand started on February 20 and concluded on February 28.

GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

In order to clear the Gujarat board class 12th exams, students must get at least a 33 per cent or grade D in each subject. A1 grades are given to those who receive 91 marks or more, A2 grades to those who receive 91 to 80 marks, B1 to those who receive 80 to 71 marks, and B2 grades are issued to those who receive 70 to 61 marks. For the purpose of raising their marks, those who get an E1 or E2 in a subject are required to take the supplemental tests. A failing mark will be assigned for any score below that, and the student will have to retake the test the following year.

Advertisement

But do you students from Gujarat Board can receive extra marks? If not then read further. Students with class 12th Gujarati medium science stream students will get two marks extra in their Physics examination. While class 12th science stream English and Hindi medium students will get one extra mark in their physics examination. Candidates of all mediums will get one extra mark in chemistry. But why the Gujarat Board is giving extra marks to the students?

These extra scores are for the errors given in the MCQ section of the question papers. When the board released the provisional answer keys, many students challenged certain questions till April 15 via email. These students were asked to pay Rs 500 per query and if there is substantiated, the student will be refunded the money. Due to mistakes in the question paper, students will be given extra marks in their answer sheets.

Advertisement

During the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year, 1,07,663 students registered, and 1,06,347 of them showed up to take the examination. The Gujarat Board raised the overall number of centres, particularly for the class 12 board exams for the science stream and general stream in 2023. Last year, 39 centres hosted the scientific stream exams. This year, 45 centres will host the exams as a result of an increase in registration.

Read all the Latest Education News here