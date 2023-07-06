Gujarat GTU December 2022 Results Announced on gtu.ac.in

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) declared the winter session 2022 result on July 5. The results have been announced for several diploma, undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates who have appeared in the winter session 2022 exam can now check and download their scorecard from the official website at gtu.ac.in.

Students need to enter their enrollment number or seat number along with a captcha code to access the GTU winter results 2022. Along with the scorecard, GTU has released the grade card which comprises the overall marks of assignments and theory exam papers.

“This is a computer-generated provisional result, please consider the Hard-copy Gradesheet as final result. Result queries will be entertained till 15-days from the Result declaration date. No result queries will be entertained afterword," read the official website.

Advertisement

GTU winter 2022 session result: How to check

Step 1: Visit Gujarat Technological University’s official website at gtu.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Exam’ section and scroll down to the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the displayed result of the respective course.

Step 4: As a new window opens, enter the login details such as the Enrollment Number and Seat Number along with the captcha code. Click on the ‘Search’ option.

Step 5: The GTU winter 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: View and download the result.