Gujarat GTU December 2022 Results Announced on gtu.ac.in

Candidates who have appeared in the winter session 2022 exam can now check and download their scorecard from the official website at gtu.ac.in

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 14:39 IST

Gujarat, India

To pass the exam, candidates need to secure a total of 35 per cent marks depending on their programme (Representative image)

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) declared the winter session 2022 result on July 5. The results have been announced for several diploma, undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates who have appeared in the winter session 2022 exam can now check and download their scorecard from the official website at gtu.ac.in.

Students need to enter their enrollment number or seat number along with a captcha code to access the GTU winter results 2022. Along with the scorecard, GTU has released the grade card which comprises the overall marks of assignments and theory exam papers.

“This is a computer-generated provisional result, please consider the Hard-copy Gradesheet as final result. Result queries will be entertained till 15-days from the Result declaration date. No result queries will be entertained afterword," read the official website.

GTU winter 2022 session result: How to check

Step 1: Visit Gujarat Technological University’s official website at gtu.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Exam’ section and scroll down to the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the displayed result of the respective course.

Step 4: As a new window opens, enter the login details such as the Enrollment Number and Seat Number along with the captcha code. Click on the ‘Search’ option.

Step 5: The GTU winter 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: View and download the result.

    • Candidates who are unhappy with their scores can opt for revaluation or rechecking of answer sheets. They will also have to pay a prescribed fee which is mandatory. To pass the exam, candidates need to secure a total of 35 per cent marks depending on their programme.

    On the other hand, nine technical colleges have been included in the “no admission" list by GTU (Gujarat Technological University) due to a shortage of staff this year. Among the colleges affected are three-degree engineering colleges, three diploma engineering colleges, two MBA colleges, and one MCA college. Reports indicate that some of these colleges have been operating without principals and deans for three years or more. GTU’s annual inspection earlier this year revealed that these colleges lacked adequate staff. As a result, these colleges will not be permitted to admit students this year.

    first published: July 06, 2023, 14:39 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 14:39 IST
