Gujarat HC Announces 78 Cashier Posts, Apply Before May 22

The Gujarat High Court has announced a total of 1,856 posts, including 78 posts for Cashier. The recruitment for these posts will be carried out through exams in three stages. Elimination, Mains and Skill Test. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of the Gujarat High Court—hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in The last date to apply for the post is May 22. The tentative exam date for the Elimination test is June 25.

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat HC–hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for the Recruitment of Cashier

Step 3: Enter the required details to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Preview all the details which you have filled in.

Step 6: Pay the application fee required.

Step 7: Submit the form.

Step 8: Download and save the application form for future use.

A candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree from one of the universities or institutions in India recognised by the Centre or State. They also should have a typing speed of 5000 key depression on a computer in English or Gujarati. To know more about the other eligibility criteria for the post, the candidate is requested to read the official notification released by Gujarat HC on their website.

There will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on the Elimination Test’s question paper, each carrying one mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for each incorrect or repeated answer. Except for the Gujarati language questions, the question paper will be in English. The duration of the elimination test will be of 1.5 hours.

The syllabus for this exam includes the English language, General Knowledge, Arithmetic, Current affairs, Sports, Reasoning, Basics of computer applications and sports. The detailed syllabus is present in the official notification which is present on the website of Gujarat HC.

With this, Gujarat HC has also released the vacancies for the post of assistant in the subordinate court. The recruitment will be carried out by the Gujarat High Court to fill 1,778 open assistant positions. Candidates can apply on or before May 19.

