Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Begins Today at medadmgujarat.org, How to Apply

The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC), will begin accepting applications online for the Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 from 10 AM today, June 23 on the official website — medadmgujarat.org.

Candidates who have passed the NEET PG are eligible to participate in Gujarat NEET PG counselling sessions to be admitted into different MD, MS, MDS, and diploma programmes at medical colleges in Gujarat.

Candidates may register for the Gujarat NEET PG counselling 2023 at medadmgujarat.org. The deadline to register for the counselling 2023 is June 30 at 5 PM. The document verification for candidates is set to take place at help centres from June 26 at 10 AM to July 1 at 1 PM.

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to register

Candidates can register for the Gujarat NEET PG counselling for the academic year 2023 by following the instructions provided below.

Step 1: Go to the Gujarat ACPPGMEC’s official website at medadmgujarat.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the link for PG Medical/Dental Admission.

Step 3: Purchase a PIN after paying the applicable fees.

Step 4: Select “New Candidate Registration" and enter the required credentials in the field provided.

Step 5: Fill out the registration form with all of your personal and academic details.

Step 6: Finally, submit your information and print the registration confirmation page for future reference.

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: Application fees