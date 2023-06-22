Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Begins Tomorrow, Check List Of Documents Required

The Admission Committee for Professional Medical Educational Courses (ACPMEC) Gujarat is scheduled to begin online registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 tomorrow, June 23, at 10 AM, for admission to MD, MS, MDS, and diploma courses in the state. The registration period will close at 5 PM on June 30. Between 10 AM on June 26 and 1 PM on July 1, the Help Centre will accept photocopies of documents for document verification. The applicant must have finished their compulsory rotating internship by August 11 2023 or earlier.

In conjunction with the start of registrations, the committee has also issued the eligibility criteria and a list of documents required to participate in its Gujarat state quota NEET PG 2023 counselling. In due course, candidates can check the counselling schedule, regulations, and comprehensive description of the criteria on the official website, medadmgujarat.org.

According to information provided by the committee, candidates who completed grades 10 and 12 at a school in Gujarat—aside from those who have enrolled in a class 10 programme outside of Gujarat—can apply for Gujarat NEET PG counselling beginning on June 23. This provision is not applicable to children of defence personnel or IAS, IPS, or IRS officers, although they must still provide domicile certificates.