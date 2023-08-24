Gujarat NEET UG Admission 2023: Round 2 Counselling Dates Released

Gujarat NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 dates are released by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC). From yesterday, August 23, the official website, medadmgujarat.org, is offering the option to fill out choices for the Gujarat round 2 NEET UG counselling.

The deadline for submitting preferences for MBBS and BDS admission in Gujarat NEET medical colleges is August 27 at 3 PM, in accordance with the timetable for Gujarat round 2 NEET UG counselling. On August 27 by midnight, the candidates’ choices will be posted on the Gujarat NEET UG official website. Between August 28 and 29, the Gujarat NEET UG round 2 seat allotment will be processed.

In addition to the announcement of Gujarat NEET UG counseling dates for 2023, the committee has also released the updated provisional merit list for every category. Regardless of their admission status in the first round, all candidates on the merit list will be eligible to take part in the second round.

Candidates must log in to medadmgujarat.org with their user ID and password to offer their online consent in order to participate in the Gujarat round 2 NEET UG counselling. The selection committee directed candidates to select every option, regardless of the institute’s approved seat count and level of recognition. Students can be admitted into the available seats if the institute receives authorization during the process.