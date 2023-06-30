Gujarat PGCET 2023 Schedule Released for ME, MTech and MPharm Admission

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat has released the detailed timetable for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023. According to the official schedule, the online registration process for ME and MTech programmes began on June 28 and will conclude on July 7.

Meanwhile, the application process for MPharm courses will commence on July 1 and end on July 9. Students will be able to submit their pending documents, if any, latest by July 25. The PGCET 2023 exam for several disciplines, specifically for Non-GATE or Non-GPAT candidates, is scheduled to be conducted on July 15 and 16.

Gujarat PGCET 2023 Schedule

Advertisement

Online registration, uploading of documents, and payment of fee: June 28 (for ME and MTech courses), July 1 (for MPharm programme).

Last date for online registration, uploading of documents, and payment of registration fee: July 7 (for ME and MTech), July 9 (for MPharm).

Gujarat PGCET 2023 for different disciplines for non-GATE/non-GPAT candidates: July 15 and July 16.

Deadline for submission/uploading of pending documents (if any): July 25.

Issue of provisional merit list: July 27.

Choice filling for the mock (trial) round: July 28 to July 30.

Mock (trial) round result: August 2.

Filling and alteration of choices by students for Actual Admission Round 1: August 2 to August 4.

Issue of Allotment List for Round 1: August 8.

Deposition of token tuition fees via online payment: August 8 to August 10.

Beginning of Academic Term: August 10.

Online cancellation of admission: August 8 to August 10.

Advertisement

Display of vacant seats after Round 1: August 14.

Consent for reshuffling or upgradation and choice filling for actual admission Round 2: August 14 to August 16.

Declaration of result of actual admission Round 2 (reshuffling/upgradation round): August 19.

Deposition of token tuition fees by online payment after actual admission Round 2: August 19 to August 21.

Online cancellation of admission after Round 2: August 19 to August 21.

Display of vacant seats after cancellation: August 24.

Advertisement

Gujarat PGCET 2023: How to Apply

Candidates can apply for the PGCET 2023 by visiting the official website at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

Step 1: Go to the official website of ACPC

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Fresh Candidate Login’ (for first-time registration) and fill in the required details. If already registered, then key in your login ID and password.

Advertisement

Step 3: Fill out the application form as asked. Upload all the documents and pay the registration fee, if required.