Gujarat Talati Cum Ministerial Exam 2023 Call Letters Released On ojas.gujarat.gov.in

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has shared the call letter for the Talati Cum Ministerial Exam. The year’s examination will be held on May 7, 2023. Earlier the Board notified the application to invite the candidates who are eligible for the examination. As reported by the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board a total of 8.65 lakh candidates have filled the consent form to appear for the entrance examination.

Candidates who have successfully completed the consent form will be able to download the call letter. The call letter consist of essential information like exam date, time, venue, and other relevant instructions for candidates. It is advised to the students to carefully read all the instructions given on the call letter to avoid last minute chaos. Candidates can download the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board call letter 2023 from https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD THE CALL LETTER FROM THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat state government- https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage navigate the option ‘ Call Letter’ tab.

Step 3: Select the Talati Cum Ministerial Exam from the list of examination provided in the dialog box.

Step 4: Candidates have to mention their credentials asked like confirmation number and birth date. Candidates can access their confirmation number from the application form they filed.

Step 5: Download the call letter and take out a print for future references.

It is advised to the candidates to check and verify the details mentioned on the call letter. Any discrepancies like incorrect name or spelling should be reported immediately. On the exam centre, it is must for the students to carry a hardcopy of call letter and a valid ID proof.

In order to increase their chances of success on the Talati Cum Ministerial Exam, candidates are urged to begin their preparations well in advance. The exam is held to find qualified applicants for a variety of ministerial positions within the state government. Only those applicants who have filled out the consent form will be eligible to get the call letter for the exam, Panchayat Selection Board Chairman Hasmukh Patel stated at a media conference. Candidates who have already been blacklisted will not be permitted to take the exam pertaining to the current dummy controversy being discussed.

