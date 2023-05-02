GUJCET 2023 Results Announced at gseb.org, How to Check

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2023 result today, May 2. Those candidates, who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at the official website – gseb.org. To download the results, students will need to keep their admit cards handy as they will need their application number written on the hall ticket to download their results.

GUJCET 2023 was conducted as an offline pen-and-paper-based exam on April 3. This year, more than 1.26 lakh students took the entrance examination. 120 multiple-choice questions covering physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics were included in the GUJCET 2023.

Candidates who clear the examination will be eligible for admission to numerous engineering and pharmacy degree and diploma programmes offered by colleges throughout Gujarat. Those who pass the exam will be notified for further counselling and will need to pay the admission fee to reserve their spot.

GUJCET RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB — gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the designated GUJCET 2023 result link

Step 3: Key in the application numbers or other required credentials

Step 4: Download and save the GUJCET 2023 result

Students can pursue a B.Sc. in Dialysis Technology, a B.Sc. in Veterinary Medicine, a B.Sc. in Cardiotechnology, a B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology, or a B.Sc. in Radiology upon clearing the GUJCET. Students can also choose from a variety of integrated courses that are provided by Gujarat Teachers University Gandhinagar, Karlex University Greenwood Ahmedabad, Navrachana University Vadodara, and the National Council of Educational Research and Training in Bhopal. The option of pursuing a nursing diploma is also open to students who pass the GUJCET.

As many as 1,07,694 students had enrolled for the GUJCET 2022 physics paper, however, only 1,02,913 students actually showed up. Similarly, the biology exam was taken by 64,965 students out of a total of 67,934 students, while the maths paper was taken by 4,007 students.

