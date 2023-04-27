Gun-Wielding Man Barging Into Bengal School Shows Social Malaise: Educationist

A gun-wielding man barging into a packed classroom of a high school in West Bengal’s Malda district pointed to a deep-rooted social malaise where an individual believes he can settle scores with society by an act which endangers children, an educationist said on Wednesday.

Teachers’ organisations, however, raised security concern on school premises over the incident.

“We had never heard about such incidents happening in Bengal in the past and only read about these things taking place in schools in America. That the person concerned chose such a path to address his grievances is a sad commentary of the social situation," educationist Pabitra Sarkar said.

The gun-wielding man, who entered the classroom during school hours, was overpowered by police and arrested, officials said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was holding an administrative meeting in Kolkata at that time, came out to compliment the police for averting what is being seen as a potential school hostage crisis.

Academician Nrisinga Prasad Bhaduri said it was a “freak" incident and does not reflect the trend in society.

“Such incidents do not usually happen. It was the handiwork of a person who is under serious mental stress. Investigations are on and the accused has been arrested. We are relieved that all students, teachers and others in that school are safe," Bhaduri said.

Bengal Primary Teachers’ Association General Secretary Ananda Handa demanded adequate security measures at schools.

“It sent shivers down my spine. How did an outsider enter the school building with firearms unnoticed? There are no Group C and D staffers in many primary and upper primary schools in districts.

“Many such institutions have only two or three teachers and they take all responsibilities. The Malda incident shows the glaring loopholes in security for children and staffers in schools," Handa told PTI.

Paschim Bango Sikshak Samity spokesperson Naba Kumar Karmakar said there should be proper security for children and teachers during school hours.

“Every school should have a basic infrastructure, including boundary walls, well-demarcated entry and exit gates," he added.

