Haryana Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Timetable Released, to Begin from July 20

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Timetable Released, to Begin from July 20

This year, a significant percentage of students, approximately 35 per cent in Class 10 and 19 per cent in Class 12, did not achieve the required passing marks in the HBSE exams

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 12:33 IST

The timetable can be downloaded from the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in (Representative image)

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the schedule for the compartment exams 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12. The timetable can be accessed and downloaded from the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in. The compartment exams for Class 10 are scheduled to begin on July 21 and will continue until July 28. On the other hand, the Class 12 supplementary exam is set to take place on July 20. The timings for all the exams will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

This year, a significant percentage of students, approximately 35 per cent in Class 10 and 19 per cent in Class 12, did not achieve the required passing marks in the HBSE exams. The compartment exams offer these students an opportunity to clear their subjects and progress academically.

HBSE compartment exams 2023: Steps to download the timetable

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the main website option.

Step 3: On the homepage, in the news section, click on the link, ‘Date Sheet: - Sec. /Sr. Sec. (Academic) Examination July-2023.’

Step 4: HBSE compartment exam timetable will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the timetable.

As per the official guidelines by the board, candidates with different abilities, such as physical disability, visual impairment, hearing impairment, and permanent physical impairment of extremities (hand, foot, etc.), as well as those with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia, developmental aphasia, shall be provided with the following accommodations:

Services of an amanuensis (a person who writes or types for someone else)

with an extra time of 20 minutes per hour will be provided for answering each paper.

    • Candidates must present a valid admit card with a scanned photograph in order to be allowed to appear in the examination. Calculators and mobile phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall. If found, it will result in the registration of an Unfair Means Case (U.M.C.).

    In case of an emergency, the board has provided various numbers. Candidates must strictly adhere to all instructions issued while appearing in examination centers. Further, candidates are required to follow all instructions given in the admit card.

    first published: June 23, 2023, 12:27 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 12:33 IST
