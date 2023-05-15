Haryana Board 12th Result 2023: Check HBSE Minimum Passing Marks

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to announce the results for the Class 12 examinations on May 15 at 3 PM. Students can check their HBSE 2023 results online by visiting the official website, bseh.org.in, and entering their roll number and date of birth. The HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be released for all three streams: Arts, Science, and Commerce.

The HBSE class 12th exams began on February 27 and wrapped up on March 28.

HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

HBSE Class 12 results 2023: Passing Marks

The passing criteria for the HBSE Class 12th exams 2023 require students to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including theory and practical exams.

HBSE Class results 2023: Compartment Exams

If students fail to achieve the minimum passing marks in the HBSE exams, they can appear for the HBSE compartment exam to improve their results. Those who have failed in one or two subjects will be eligible to take the compartment exam, while those who have failed in more than two subjects will not be allowed to appear for it.

HBSE Class 12 results 2023: How to check online

Step 1: Go to the official website, www.bseh.org.

Step 2: Look for the link on Class 12 results on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the respective result link.

Step 4: The HBSE class 12t Result 2023 window will open.

Step 5: Provide your roll number and date of birth in the specified fields.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Find Result’ button.

Step 7: The BSEH 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Take a screenshot or print out the result for future reference.

HBSE Class 12 results 2023: Important Details Mentioned

The HBSE Result 2023 for Class 12 typically includes the following details: