Haryana Board 12th Result 2023: Check HBSE Pass Percentage Over The Years

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Class 12 results 2023 will be released today at 3 PM. Students can obtain their results on the official HBSE website, bseh.org.in, shortly after they are released at the press conference. The roll number and a few other necessary details must be provided by the students to be able to check the results for the Haryana Board exams.

The HBSE Class 12 examination results for all the three streams—Arts, Science, and Commerce are going to be released together

HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 LIVE Updates

HBSE Class 12 results 2023: Pass Percentage Over The Years

Around 2 lakh 45 thousand students appeared for the Class 12 examinations in 2022. The overall percentage stood at 87.08 per cent out of which, girls secured 90.51 per cent and boys secured 83.96 per cent.

On the other hand, the overall percentage for Class 10 students was 73.18 per cent. Girls stood one step ahead of boys with 76.26 per cent and the overall percentage of boys remained at 70.50 per cent respectively.

In the Covid year of 2021, all students who took the Haryana Board 10th exam passed with an overall pass percentage of 100 per cent, while in the year before, 2020, only 64.59 per cent of students were able to pass the board exam. It was an increase from 57.39 per cent recorded in 2019.

Students will have the opportunity to have their answer sheets rechecked and reevaluated if they are dissatisfied with their grades in the Haryana Board Result. After the release of the results, they will be allowed to apply online for the same. When applying for revaluation, a fee of Rs 800 is also to be paid by the students.

After the announcement of the Haryana Board Result 2023, students in Class 10 will need to select one of the streams available i.e., Science, Commerce, and Arts, to pursue further studies. On the other hand, Class 12 students will have the opportunity to enrol in undergraduate courses based on their interests and career goals. It is important for students to be aware that the original copies of their mark sheets will be available for collection a few weeks after the declaration of the HBSE Result 2023.