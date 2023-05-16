Haryana Board Likely To Sanction Summer Vacations From May Owing To Heatwave Condition

The Haryana Education Board will soon decide when to sanction summer vacations to the students. This year due to heatwaves many states in India have preponed the schedule of summer vacation. States like Maharashtra have shut the schools from mid April. Owing to the persist heatwaves like condition, local media reports cite that Haryana Board is likely to decide on summer vacation soon.

Media reports also finds the possibility that authorities can start summer vacations from the month of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Students of Haryana Board are eagerly awaiting for the announcement by the authorities. Last year, the Haryana Board scheduled the summer holidays from June 1 to June 30th. Taking into account the past trends, it can be said that this year also the schools in Haryana will remain closed for 30 days.

However, till now the Haryana Directorate of School Education has not announced the date of summer vacations for government and private schools. Some media reports also say that schools can be closed early as well due to persistent heatwaves like conditions in the state. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Board has also announced the summer holidays which will start from May 20. Educational institution affiliated with the UP Board will have summer vacations continue till June 15.

Other than Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra has started the summer vacations for the students from April 21, 2023. The decision is taken in view of the heatwaves in the financial capital of the India. School in Maharashtra will open on June 15, 2023 with an exception of Vidarbha. The decision further stated that schools in Vidarbha district will restart on June 30 for students.

Jharkhand’s summer vacation will be from May 21 to June 10. The upcoming academic year 2023–24 is set to begin on June 12. While for Madhya Pradesh, the school is out of the session since starting of May till June 15. The academic session will start from June 16. In Odisha, the summer vacations started early from May 5 and will conclude on June 18.