Haryana Board Re-exam 2023 Dates for Class 10, 12 Cancelled Exams Released

According to VP Yadav, head of the Haryana Board of School Education, the secondary Class 10 and senior secondary Class 12 re-exams for subjects were cancelled in several testing locations due to the use of unfair means during the board exams 2023. The HBSE Class 10, 12 re-examination for the cancelled subjects will be held on March 29 and 31.

“About 4,518 candidates will appear in the secondary re-examination and about 2,612 candidates will appear in the senior secondary examination," it said. The BSEH Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 started on February 27 and will end on March 28.

“All the heads of the schools in which the re-examination of the cancelled subjects is to be held, have been informed," the chairman said. In order to be admitted into the exam room, all regular candidates should come in school uniform and carry school ID card and original Aadhaar card to be allowed entry into the exam hall.

As per the official statement, “VP Yadav said that the re-examination of the subjects cancelled in the secondary (academic/open school) examination will be held on March 29 (Hindi, drawing, physical education, Sanskrit, Urdu, music, English, and mathematics) and on March 31, the science subject examinations will be conducted."

Haryana Board Class 12 cancelled exam subjects are chemistry, public administration, IT and ITES, physics, economics, political science, English, sociology, Sanskrit, mathematics and geography). The exam will be conducted on March 31, 2023.

As many as 5,59,738 students appeared in the Haryana Board 10th and 12th examinations. Out of which 2,96,329 students are of 10th and 2,63,409 students of 12th. The exams were held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. Haryana Board has created 1475 centers across the state for board exams. The Haryana board practical exams of secondary and senior secondary (academic) for regular students were conducted from February 7 to 15.

