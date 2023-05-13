Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th Results to be Declared Likely by Tomorrow

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) is expected to announce the class 10 and class 12 results 2023 soon. According to reports, the HBSE 10th and 12th results are likely to be declared by Sunday, May 14. However, an official announcement on the result date and time is yet to be made.

The Haryana Board will declare the date for the class 10 and 12 results via their official website at bseh.org.in. The HBSE class 12 result 2023 will be declared for all three streams – science, arts, and commerce. To pass the HBSE board examination, students will have to score at least 33 per cent marks. Those who are not satisfied with their scores can get their answer sheets rechecked again.

To access the Haryana Class 10 and 12 results, students will have to enter their roll number and other requested information on the portal.

HBSE Board 10th and 12th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘HBSE Class 10 Result 2023’ or ‘HBSE Class 12 Result 2023’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required credentials such as roll number and date of birth (DoB).

Step 4: The HBSE Board Exam Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download. Also, take a printout of the result.

Class 10th and 12th students can also view their results via short messaging service (SMS) and the Digilocker app.

The Haryana Board 10th and 12th Result 2023 will mention details such as the name of the student, roll number, registration number, district, stream of the student, marks secured in practical subjects, marks obtained in theory papers, result status, cumulative grade point average (CGPA), subjects in which students have appeared/opted for the exams, total marks obtained, category of student and grade.

This year, more than 5 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Board Examination. The Haryana board conducted the Class 10 exam from February 27 to March 25. While the Class 12 examination was held between February 27 to March 28.