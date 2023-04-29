Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Likely to Declare Class 12 Results in May, Check Details

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani, is expected to declare the Haryana Class 12 Board results soon. The Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce will be announced together. Once declared, the results will be made available to the students online via Haryana board’s official website- bseh.org.in. While an official confirmation of the result date is yet to be confirmed, the board is likely to release the Class 12 results by the second week of May.

The Haryana Class 12 board results will reportedly be announced at a press conference. During the press conference, the performance of students’ and toppers’ names will be declared. Following that the direct link to check the results will be activated on the main site.

While downloading the HBSE 12th result, students will have to enter their roll number on the portal. The Haryana Class 12 scorecard will include information like students’ personal details, total marks secured, marks obtained in every subject, and other important details. The Haryana board scheduled the Class 12 exams this year from February 27 to March 28. A total of 2,63,409 candidates had appeared for the State Class 12 board exams 2023.

HBSE 12th Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Haryana 12th Result 2023" link.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the required details in the given space.

Step 4: The HBSE Class 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the HBSE Class 12 result.

Step 6: Keep a copy of it for future use.

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for the re-evaluation process. The Haryana board will announce the details of re- evaluation after the results are announced. While applying for re-evaluation, students need to visit the official website of HBSE and fill up an application form when available on-site. If there are any changes in the scores, revised mark sheets will be given by the board to the student.

