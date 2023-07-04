Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Date Sheet Released For 1st & 2nd Year At bseh.org.in, How To Download

The Haryana Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) 2023 Date Sheet has been announced by the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH. The first and second-year examination schedules have been issued. Candidates can view the Haryana D.El.Ed timetable on the BSEH’s official website, bseh.org.in.

According to the official announcement, the date sheet for Theory Paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021, 2022), mercy/special chances (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023 has been issued. The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 test is scheduled to begin on July 21 and conclude on August 14.

The datasheet for the theoretical paper of D.El.Ed 2nd Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021) mercy/special opportunity (Admission Year-2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) test for July-2023 is also available, and the exam is set to take place from July 22 up to August 16.

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023: How To Download Date Sheet

Step 1: Candidates must go to the BSEH’s official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Haryana D. El. Ed date sheet 2023" which may be found under the date sheet section of the “quick link" tabs.

Step 3: The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 timetable will open in a PDF file.

Step 4: After reviewing the exam’s dates, download the Haryana D.El.Ed date sheet

Step 5: After downloading the test date sheet, print a copy of it for use future records.

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023: Date Sheet