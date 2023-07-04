Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Date Sheet Released For 1st & 2nd Year At bseh.org.in, How To Download

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Date Sheet Released For 1st & 2nd Year At bseh.org.in, How To Download

The first and second-year examination schedules have been issued. Candidates can view the timetable on the BSEH's official website, bseh.org.in

Advertisement

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 16:48 IST

Haryana, India

Candidates can view the Haryana D.El.Ed timetable on the BSEH's official website, bseh.org.in (Representative Image)
Candidates can view the Haryana D.El.Ed timetable on the BSEH's official website, bseh.org.in (Representative Image)

The Haryana Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) 2023 Date Sheet has been announced by the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH. The first and second-year examination schedules have been issued. Candidates can view the Haryana D.El.Ed timetable on the BSEH’s official website, bseh.org.in.

According to the official announcement, the date sheet for Theory Paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021, 2022), mercy/special chances (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023 has been issued. The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 test is scheduled to begin on July 21 and conclude on August 14.

The datasheet for the theoretical paper of D.El.Ed 2nd Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021) mercy/special opportunity (Admission Year-2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) test for July-2023 is also available, and the exam is set to take place from July 22 up to August 16.

Advertisement

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023: How To Download Date Sheet

Step 1: Candidates must go to the BSEH’s official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Haryana D. El. Ed date sheet 2023" which may be found under the date sheet section of the “quick link" tabs.

Step 3: The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 timetable will open in a PDF file.

Step 4: After reviewing the exam’s dates, download the Haryana D.El.Ed date sheet

Step 5: After downloading the test date sheet, print a copy of it for use future records.

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023: Date Sheet

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • DATESUBJECT
    July 21DE 101 -Childhood and Development of Children
    July 24DE 102 -Education, Society, Curriculum and Learner
    July 26DE 103 - Pedagogy Across the Curriculum, ICT & Action ResearchDE-104 PedagogyAcrosstheCurriculum (Ad. Y-2016)
    July 28DE 104 -Contemporary Indian Society

    DE 104 -Contemporary Indian Society (Ad.Y-2016)

    August 1

    DE 105 -Proficiency & Pedagogy of Mathematics Education

    DE 108 -Mathematics Education for Primary School Child (Ad.Y-2016)

    August 3DE 106 -Proficiency & Pedagogy of Environmental Studies
    August 5DE 107 -Proficiency in English Language / Proficiency in English (Ad.Y-2016)
    August 8

    DE 108 -Proficiency in Hindi Language

    DE 108 - ProficiencyinHindi(Ad.Y-2016)

    August 10

    DE 109 - Proficiency in Urdu Language / Proficiency in Urdu (Ad.Y-2016)

    DE 110 -Proficiency in Punjabi Language

    DE 111 - Proficiency in Sanskrit Language

    August 14 DE 105 – Understanding Language & Early Literacy (Ad.Y-2016)

    On presentation of a valid admit card with a scanned and properly certified photograph, candidates will be permitted to sit in the examination. Calculators and mobile phones are not allowed in the examination centre. If possession of such devices is found with the candidates, the U.M.C. will be registered. Candidates can visit the BSEH’s official website for further information on the D.El.Ed.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 04, 2023, 16:48 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 16:48 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App