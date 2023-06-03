Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Haryana Govt College Introduces PG Diploma in National & Cyber Security Among New Courses

Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma said that new courses and subjects have been started in 37 government colleges of the state

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 18:01 IST

Haryana, India

Apart from this, PG diploma in defence journalism has also been introduced at Government College, Kharkhoda and Government College, Jhajjar (Representative Image)
Haryana government colleges has introduced various new courses, including postgraduate diploma in national and cyber security from current academic year informed Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma. Besides, PG diploma in defence journalism has also been introduced in some government colleges, the minister added.

Sharma said the government has started PG diploma in national and cyber security at Government College, Shahzadpur in Ambala and Government College, Kharkhoda in Sonipat for the academic session 2023-24, as per an official statement. Apart from this, PG diploma in defence journalism has also been introduced at Government College, Kharkhoda and Government College, Jhajjar, he said.

Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma said that new courses and subjects have been started in 37 government colleges of the state. Seats have also been increased in nine colleges. 80 seats each have been increased in Government College Ratia, Fatehabad, Government College, Farrukhnagar and Government College, Sector 9, Gurugram. “Twenty seats each have been increased for M.Com in Government College, Jind and postgraduate diploma in computer applications in Government College, Safidon, minister added.

