Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released

The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has issued the provisional list for the second round of seat allotment in the NEET UG Counselling. This was released on August 23 and those individuals who took part in the counselling procedure can access the results on the official website uhsrugcounselling.com.

Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections, if any, regarding the provisional allocation list until today August 24. The online submition of tuition fees was scheduled to take place from August 24 to 29. The final date for candidates to join their allotted institutes will be announced in the near future.

In a previous development, the administration had extended the deadline until August 22, at 11:59 PM, for new registrations, fee submissions, and the selection and confirmation of choices.

Haryana NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Results: How To Check

Follow the subsequent instructions to check for your allocation:

STEP 1: Access the official website atuhsrugcounselling.com.

STEP 2: Click on the link for preliminary seat allotment on the main page.

STEP 3: A PDF document will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 4: Initiate a search for the name by pressing Ctrl+F

STEP 5: Review and download the PDF of the results.

Haryana NEET Counselling 2023: Documents required

1. NEET 2023 admit card

2. NEET scorecard

3. Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

4. Registration and counselling fee receipt

5. Equivalency certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi for candidates belonging to NRI Quota.

6. Valid ID Proof

7. Resident certificate (if applicable)

8. Category certificate (if applicable)

9. Character certificate