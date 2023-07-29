Haryana NEET UG Counselling Registration Ends Today at uhsrugcounselling.com, How to Apply

The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana will conclude the counselling registration process for Haryana NEET UG 2023 today, i.e., July 29. Candidates who are still interested in participating in the NEET UG counselling process of the state can apply on the official website of DMER Haryana at uhsrugcounselling.com until 11:59 PM.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling: Steps to Register

Step 1: Log on to the official website of DMER Haryana, i.e., uhsrugcounselling.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link that states, ‘New Registration.’

Step 3: A new login window will appear. Now, you have to register yourself and login to the account.

Step 4: Once logged in, fill in the application form by adding all the necessary details and attaching the required documents.

Step 5: Next, pay the Haryana NEET UG counselling registration fee through online mode.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details in the form and click on the submit option.

Step 7: If required, download the NEET UG counselling confirmation page for your reference.

The provisional allotment of seats will be published on July 30. Candidates can submit their grievances, if any, on the provisional allocation list till July 31. The online deposition of tuition fees through the admission web portal will commence from July 31 to August 4, 2023. Further, for the document verification of candidates who have been allotted seats and paid the requisite provisional tuition fee online through Admission Web portal only will be start from August 5, 9 AM onwards till August 8.

Once the documents are submitted successfully, candidates will be able to download the provisional admission letter from August 5 to August 8. It is important to note that the last date to join the allotted institute is August 8, until 5 PM.