Haryana NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released At uhsrughcounselling.com

The Haryana NEET UG Counseling 2023 Round-1 seat allotment results have been released by the Director General of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana. On the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com, candidates who enrolled for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 can view the results of their seat allocation. Notably, on July 26, 2023, the DMER Haryana began accepting online registrations for the 2023 Haryana NEET Counseling. Candidates who passed the NEET UG 2023 exam had till July 29, 2023, to register for the counseling session.

In accordance with schedule, Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023, applicants with allotted seats in the provisional seat allotment will be required to submit their tuition fee through the admission portal from July 31 to August 4, 2023. Moreover, for the document verification of registered candidates who have paid the tuition fees shall be done from July 5 to 7, 2023. Applicants will also have the option to download their provisional admission letters from the official portal from August 5 to 8, 2023. The last date for the shortlisted candidates to report at the allotted institute for further admission processes is August 5, 2023.

“Any admissions made by any private medical/dental educational & research institutes including those under private university in the state at its own level shall not be valid and such admission shall be considered as null and void," states the official website.