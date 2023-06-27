Haryana Public Service Commission PGT Recruitment Drive 2023: All You Need To Know

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the recruitment for 4,476 PGT (Postgraduate Teacher) posts. The application link will be available from June 28, 2023, to July 18, 2023. These vacancies are specifically for postgraduate teachers in the Rest of Haryana (ROH) Cadre and Mewat Cadre. Interested candidates can visit the official website starting from June 28 and are advised to carefully review the details before submitting their applications.

The particulars of the exam can be understood below:

Age Criteria-

The minimum age requirement is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 42 years. However, there is a relaxation of three years for working teachers in the Haryana education department, with a maximum age limit of 45 years.

Application Fees:

General candidates (male): INR 1000

General, SC, BCA, and other female candidates: INR 250

PH/PwD (Haryana): INR 0

Selection Process:

The selection process consists of a written examination (preliminary and main), an interview, document verification, and a medical examination.

Education Qualification:

Applicants must hold a postgraduate degree in the subjects that they are applying for along with a B.Ed. from a recognized university. Furthermore, the candidates need to be HTET/CTET qualified or hold an equivalent qualification. This prerequisite ensures that the selected individuals possess the necessary knowledge and skills to provide high-quality education, maintain the standards set by the Haryana Education Department, and make a significant contribution to the overall learning experience of students.

Salary:

The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from INR 47,600 to INR 151,100.

Application Process: