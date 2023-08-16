Haryana Schools to Remain Closed Today

Schools in Haryana will remain closed today on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that all schools in the state will remain closed on Wednesday, August 16.

“On the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations, the Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar declared a holiday on August 16, 2023 for all schools in Haryana," posted CMO Haryana on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, schools were closed in Haryana’s Nuh due to communal clashes. The schools opened after a hiatus of 10 days. The District Magistrate of Nuh, Dhirender Khadgata had notified, “In view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11. Similarly, bus services of Haryana State Transport are also being fully restored from August 11."

Meanwhile, on Independence Day 2023, the central government invited 50 CBSE and KVS teachers from across the country to celebrate the occasion at the Red Fort. The teachers were shortlisted by the department of school education and literacy based on their outstanding performance in their fields.