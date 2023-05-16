HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Declared! 65.43% Clear Haryana Board 10th Result, Decline in Pass Percentage

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the class 10 result 2023 today, May 16. Students can check their results on the official websites bsehexam.org, and bseh.org.in. This year, 65.43 per cent of students have passed the Haryana Board 10th examination. Out of this, 69.81 per cent are girls and 61.41 per cent are boys. Read More
As many as 1,23,117 regular students had given the Haryana Board 10th examination. Of these, 93,126 have been declared passed and 15,093 failed. A total of 14,898 students will have to appear for the compartment exam.
A total of 2,86,425 students appeared for the Haryana Board 10th exam. Out of these, 1,87,401 students have passed successfully. Whereas, 37,342 students have got compartment and 61,682 have failed.
In the Haryana Board 10th Result, these students have secured the third ran by 496 marks-
In the Haryana Board 10th Result, three students have secured the second position by securing 497 marks-
This year, almost 3 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Board 10th examination. The pass percentage of government schools is 57.73 per cent and that of private schools is 75.65 per cent.
With a total score of 498 marks, three students tied for first place in the class 10 HBSE examination. Himesh from New Sun Rise Senior Secondary School in Bhuna (Fatehabad) took first place in the state, tied with Varsha from Sant Baba Ghoghar Public School in Sikandarpur Majra (Sonipat) and Sonu from NJM High School in Busan (Bhiwani)…read more
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2023
|65.43%
|2022
|73.18%
|2021
|100%
|2020
|64.59%
|2019
|57.39%
|2018
|51.15%
Board Secretary Krishna Kumar, H.P.S. has said that the 10th result can be downloaded from today evening by the concerned schools/institutions by visiting the board’s website and logging in with their user ID and password. If any school does not get the result on time, then it will be responsible for it.
Students who are unable to see their results can refer to alternative modes of checking scores:
via SMS
To get the result on the phone via SMS, students need to type Result HB10 and write their roll number next to it and send it to 56263.
via mobile app
The HBSE result will also be available via mobile app. Students can download Board of School Education Haryana mobile app from Google Play Store and check their results on it using their roll number.
Students who are unsatisfied with the Haryana Board 10th Result and want their answer sheets re-checked can apply online with a prescribed fee of Rs 800 within 20 days from the date of declaration of result. The application process will start on the official website of the board soon. For students belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, the fee is Rs 200.
Three students stood first in the state with 498 marks-
The Haryana Board HBSE 10th result has been out. It will announce the names of first, second, and third rank holders and marks secured by them in the result press conference.
Haryana Education Board Chairman VP Yadav has released Haryana Board’s 10th result in a press conference. This year, 65.43 per cent of students have passed the Haryana Board 10th examination. In this, 69.81 per cent of girls and 61.41 per cent of boys have passed.
Students need to download their marksheets and then ensure it is error-free. To do so, students need to check the following and in case of any discrepancy, report to the school or the BSEH authorities immediately. They must check their name and spelling, school name, exam centre name, marks totaling, grades, percentage calculation, spellings and pass/ fail status.
The HBSE class 10 result 2023 will be declared for all three streams – science, arts, and commerce. To access the Haryana Class 10 results, students will have to enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card, and other requested information on the portal.
The Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 will mention details such as the name of the student, roll number, registration number, district, stream of the student, marks secured in practical subjects, marks obtained in theory papers, result status, cumulative grade point average (CGPA), subjects in which students have appeared/opted for the exams, total marks obtained, category of student and grade.
In 2021, since the written exams had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, BSEH devised an alternative formula to calculate the final results. Schools were asked to give marks to students on the basis of tests held at school levels and internal assessments. Those who could not appear for internal exams mid-terms marks and practical assessments were considered to create the final results.
The results will be announced in online mode only. Students will be able to check their marks at official websites -
— bsehexam.org
— bseh.org.in
— examresults.net
— indiaresults.com
This year, the Haryana Board (HBSE) 10th exam was conducted from February 27 to March 25. This year, a total of 2,96,329 students appeared for the 10th examination.
What: Haryana Board class 10 results will be announced today, May 16
Who: For almost 3 lakh students
When: The result will be declared shortly
Where: Students will be able to check their marks online. They can refer to official websites, bseh.org, bsehexam.org.
Last year, rank 1 was secured by Asima from Bhiwani with 499 marks, rank 2 by Sunaina from Dadri, Manju from Jind, Khushi from Kaithal with 497 marks. The third rank was secured by five students. Suhani from Sonepat, Reena from Hisar, Himani from Bhiwani, Himanshi from Hisar and Luv Kush from Hisar with 496 marks.
Step 1: Go to Haryana Board’s official website - bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link available on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in your roll number, and date of birth
Step 4: Submit button
Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the device screen. Save for future use or reference.
The Haryana Board will declare the class 10 board exam results today - May 16. The 12th results were announced on May 15. The HBSE 10th result will be announced via a press conference shortly by HBSE chairman.
In the 2022 HBSE class 10th, a total of 70.50% of boys and 76.26% of girls passed the exam.
Last year, the students who got less than the passing marks in more than one subject in the Haryana Board Result were given the opportunity to appear for these subjects under the CTP category. In one subject, three chances were given to the compartment students in September, December, and March to pass the exam.
Students will get the hard copy of Haryana Board Result 2023 marksheet and pass certificate from their respective schools. Till then, in case of any need, you can download and keep the provisional marksheet from www.hbse.org.in.
Along with the release of the Haryana Board’s 10th result, the toppers list of students will also be released. The toppers list will be announced on the official website of the Haryana Board. This year, the Haryana Board (HBSE) 10th exam was conducted from February 27 to March 25. This year, a total of 2,96,329 students appeared for the 10th examination. The passing criteria for the HBSE 10th exams 2023 require students to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including theory and practical exams.
Students must cross-check their result which includes personal information such as their name, date of birth, and roll number should be correctly spelled and accurate. Students should carefully check the marks obtained in each subject and ensure that they match the scores they were expecting. Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities immediately.
In 2022, as many as 73.18 per cent of students cleared the 10th exams. Out of 2.27 lakh class 10 students, as many as 2.21 lakh students passed the exam successfully in 2021. In 2020, BSEH class 12 results saw a pass percentage of 80.34 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was 74.48 per cent while in 2018, it was 63.84 per cent. In the Haryana Board 10th results, 100 per cent of students passed in 2021, however, in 2020 only 64.59 per cent of students had passed Haryana Board 10th exam. It was a rise from 57.39 per cent in 2019. The class 12 result was released on May 15.