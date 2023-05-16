HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Declared! 65.43% Clear Haryana Board 10th Result, Decline in Pass Percentage

Students who are unable to see their results can refer to alternative modes of checking scores:

via SMS

To get the result on the phone via SMS, students need to type Result HB10 and write their roll number next to it and send it to 56263.

via mobile app

The HBSE result will also be available via mobile app. Students can download Board of School Education Haryana mobile app from Google Play Store and check their results on it using their roll number.