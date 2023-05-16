HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Released, 65.43% Pass, 3 Students Secure Rank 1

The Haryana Board Of School Education has released the results of students in class 10 today, May 15. Candidates can check HBSE class 10 result 2023 on the official website at bseh.org. Students must to enter their roll number as mentioned in their hall tickets as their login credentials to access their results. This year 65.43 per cent of students qualified for the examination. With a pass percentage of 69.81 per cent girls have outperformed boys yet again. Boys recorded a passing rate of 61.41 per cent.

With a total score of 498 marks, three students tied for first place in the class 10 HBSE examination.Himesh from New Sun Rise Senior Secondary School in Bhuna (Fatehabad) took first place in the state, tied with Varsha from Sant Baba Ghoghar Public School in Sikandarpur Majra (Sonipat) and Sonu from NJM High School in Busan (Bhiwani).

Three students tied for the second rank with 497 marks each.

Simran from Shanti Mehak Public School in Banawali, Fatehabad, Dipesh Sharma from Shanti Public Senior Secondary School in Railway Road, Palwal, and Manahi from Tagore Senior Secondary School in Narnaud, Hisar shared the second position in the HBSE class 10.

The Haryana Board class 10 examinations were held this year from February 27 to March 25. This year, a total of 2,96,329 students took their class 10 examination.The results will be announced in online mode only. Students will be able to check their marks at official websites –

— bsehexam.org

— bseh.org.in

— examresults.net

— indiaresults.com

Students must to download their mark sheets and also make sure that it is error-free. To do so, students need to check the following and in case of any discrepancy, report to their respective school or the BSEH authorities at the earliest. They must check their name and spelling, school name, exam centre name, marks totaling, grades, percentage calculation, spellings and pass/ fail status.

Students who are dissatisfied with their Haryana Board 10th Result and would like their answer sheets re-checked may submit a re-evaluation application online with a required fee of Rs 800 within 20 days of the date of result declaration. The board’s official website will soon begin accepting re-evaluation applications. The application fee has been fixed at Rs 200 for students who fall below the poverty line (BPL).