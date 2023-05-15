HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2023 Released, 81.65% Pass, Top 3 Ranks Secured by Girls Once Again

The Haryana Board or HBSE has released the results of BSEH class 12th students today, May 15. Candidates can check HBSE result 2023 on the official website at bseh.org. Students have to enter their roll number as the login credentials to access their results. This year 81.65 percent students qualified the examination with top 3 places secured by girls. Nancy from Siwani Mandi secured the first rank followed by Bhiwani with 498 marks, Jasmeet Kaur of Karnal with 497 marks and Kanuj from Jhajjar with 496 marks have reached the top positions.

The Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar announced the result at the press conference. He also said the class 10th result will be declared tomorrow. To pass the HBSE Board exams 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject for both classes. Students of Haryana class 12th can check their result from the official website.

The result of class 12th Haryana students in 2023 have observed a dip from last year. In 2022, the total pass percentage was 87.08 percent. In 2023, the pass percentage as mentioned above is 81.65 per cent. In 2021, due to Covid- 19 pandemic, the pass percentage was 100 per cent while in 2020 it was 80.34 percent. In 2019, the HBSE pass percentage was 74.48 per cent and in 2018, it was 63.84 per cent.

HBSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates

HBSE HARYANA BOARD 12TH RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to Haryana Board’s official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 12th result links available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Submit button

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the device screen. Save for future use or reference.

Students also also check their results from other platforms as well. To get the result on the phone via SMS, students need to type Result HB12 and write their roll number next to it and send it to 56263. The HBSE result will also be available via mobile app. Students can download Board of School Education Haryana mobile app from Google Play Store and check their results on it using their roll number.