HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2023: How To Check Marks Online, Via SMS, DigiLocker

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will be releasing the results of class 10 students today, May 16, and students who took the exams can check their results at bseh.org. Students can obtain their results by using their roll number and birthdate as their login credentials.

The Board Chairman, VP Yadav, and Secretary, Krishna Kumar, are going to be present at the press conference to announce the Haryana board class 10 results. A student must receive 33 per cent in each subject both theoretical and practical in order to be eligible for passing the exam. The board has made it possible for students to view their class 10 results in a variety of ways.

HBSE HARYANA BOARD CLASS 10 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to Haryana Board’s official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10th result links available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Submit button

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the device screen. Save for future use or reference.

HBSE HARYANA BOARD CLASS 10 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

To get BSEH 10th Result 2023 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB10’ and send it to 56263.

HBSE HARYANA BOARD 10TH RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA MOBILE APP

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your phone.

Step 2: Type and install ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ app.

Step 3: Register on the app with your name, roll number, and email id.

Step 4: Click on the ‘download result’ link and fill in the required details.

Step 5: The result will then appear on the screen.

HBSE HARYANA BOARD 10TH RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose HBSE class 10

Step 6: Choose the HBSE 10th exam result 2023 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

After the announcement of the HBSE 10th result 2023, the request for a Haryana Board 10th re-evaluation is likely to begin within a week or two. Students must pay the fees specified by HBSE for each subject in order to have their Haryana Board answer copies reevaluated.

Results for the HBSE class 12th examination 2023 were released on May 15. This year, 81.65 per cent of students passed the class 12th exam administered by the HBSE. Boys cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 76.43 per cent, while females passed with a pass percentage of 87.11 per cent on the Haryana Board 12th result in 2023.