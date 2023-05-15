HBSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Declared! 81.65% Pass Haryana Board 12th Result, Bhiwani Student Tops Exam

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
HBSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board or HBSE has released the results of BSEH class 12 students today, May 15. The HBSE result 2023 can be on the official website at bseh.org. Students will be required to enter their roll number as the login credentials to access their results. As many as 81.65% of students cleared the exam. Nancy from Siwani Mandi, Bhiwani topped the Haryana Board 12th by scoring 498 marks. Read More
In the Haryana Board 12th result, the pass percentage of students of government schools is 80.66 per cent, while in case of private schools it is 83.23 per cent.
As many as 87.11% of girls have passed Haryana Board 12th result 2023 while 76.43% of boys have passed the exam. In the toppers list, 5 students have made it to the top 3 and all five are girls.
Appeared : 2,57,116
Passed : 2,09.933
Failed : 47,183
Pass Percentage : 81.65%.
The HBSE 12th result is also available via mobile app. Students can download Board of School Education Haryana mobile app from Google Play Store and check their results on it using their roll number.
A total of 3 girls jointly stood at the third position in Haryana Board 12th 2023 — Kanuj of Jehangir Puri, Mansi Saini of Rohtak, and Priya of Hisar have obtained 496 marks.
This year too, girls have topped the exam. Nancy from Siwani Mandi, Bhiwani topped the Haryana Board 12th by scoring 498 marks. Jasmeet Kaur of Karnal has secured the second position with 497 marks. Kanuj from Jhajjar secured rank 3 with 496 marks.
Last year, the overall pass percentage of regular students stood at 87.08 per cent. The top three toppers were female students in 2022 — Kajal (KCM Public Senior Secondary School, 498 marks), Muskan (SD Girls College) and Shakshi (Bab Shravannath Senior Secondary School, 496 marks).
The results of Haryana Board 10th will be released tomorrow, May 16, the board chairman announced in the press conference.
Haryana School Education Board has released the result of class 12th. Board chairman VP Yadav and secretary Krishna Kumar released the result. As many as 81.65 per cent of students cleared the exam.
Once the result is declared, students can check their score cards at these websites-
bsehexam.org
bseh.org.in
indiaresults.in
Last year, stream wise result of Haryana Board was:
Arts Pass Percentage: 86.61%
Science Pass Percentage: 85.84%
Commerce Pass Percentage: 92.52%
Along with releasing the results of the 10th and 12th, the Haryana Board also announces the names of the toppers. Last year, the toppers list was released along with the result. This year also the names of toppers can be declared along with the result.
Over 2 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations in 2022. The overall percentage stood 87.08 percent out of which, girls secured 90.51 percent and boys secured 83.96 percent. The overall percentage for Class 10 students was 73.18 percent. Girls stood one step ahead of boys with 76.26 percent and the overall percentage of boys remained 70.50 percent respectively. A total of 73.18 per cent of students cleared the Haryana Board 10th exam in 2022. The performance of private schools was better than government schools.
Step 1: Open the text message body on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type ‘RESULTHB12Roll number’
Step 3: Send it to 56263
Step 4: You will receive your BSEH Class 12 result 2023 in a text message
Students who are unsatisfied with their marks in the Haryana Board Result will be given a chance to get the answer sheets re-checked and re-evaluated. For this, they will be able to apply online after the release of the result. A fee of Rs 800 will also have to be paid while applying for revaluation.
Students will be required to enter their roll number as the login credentials to access their results.
There may be some delay in the result of the Haryana Board 10th, and 12th. According to the latest information, the result can be released by 3:30 pm.
The result of HBSE 12th in the last 5 years was:
2022 – 87.08 per cent,
2021 – 100 per cent,
2020 – 80.34 per cent,
2019 – 74.48 per cent,
2018 – 63.84 per cent.
The passing criteria for the HBSE exams 2023 require students to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including theory and practical exams. Similarly, to clear the HBSE 10th exams, obtaining 33 per cent marks in each subject is mandatory.
Step 1: Go to Haryana Board’s official website at bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the Class 10, 12 result link available on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Submit button
Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the device screen. Save for future use or reference.
The 10th toppers of last year include:
Rank 1 — Asima from Bhiwani with 499 marks
Rank 2 – Sunaina, Manju, Khushi with 497 marks
Rank 3 – Suhani, Reena, Himani, Himanshi and Luv Kush with 496 marks
Students who are unable to see their results can refer to alternative modes of checking scores:
via SMS
To get the result on the phone via SMS, students need to type Result HB10 or HB12 and write their roll number next to it and send it to 56263.
via mobile app
The HBSE result will also be available via mobile app. Students can download Board of School Education Haryana mobile app from Google Play Store and check their results on it using their roll number.
HBSE 10th 12th result can be checked on the official website bseh.org.in. Use your admit card to check the result.
Print out of the result will act as a provisional mark sheet. Students need to check it thoroughly and in case of an error, students need to get in touch with the officials at the earliest. Here are basic things to check in online result –
— Personal details including name, parents’ name, city etc
— Subjects, school, exam centre information
— Calculation including totaling of marks and percentage calculation
— Spellings of name and other details need to be correctly mentioned, in case of any error it needs to be corrected
The Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar will be present at the press conference. This year, around 6,32,071 candidates appeared in the board exams.
To get BSEH 10th Result 2023 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB10’ and send it to 56263. To get BSEH 12th Result 2023 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB12’ and send it to 56263.
The Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar announced the result at the press conference. He also said the class 10th result will be declared tomorrow. To pass the HBSE Board exams 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject for both classes.
Students who fail to meet this requirement in one or two exams will be required to appear for supplementary exams. The Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) conducted the 10th, and 12th examinations on February 27. The 10th exam went on till March 25, while the 12th exam concluded on March 28.
Last year, the result was released by the Haryana board exam 42 days after the end of the HBSE 10th, and 12th board exams. This year, it has been more than 46 days since the exam was held. However, according to reports, the board has now completed the preparations for the result, and it could be released today. Last year, the Haryana Board declared the 12th result on June 15 and the 10th result on June 17.