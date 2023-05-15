HBSE Result 2023: Websites To Check Haryana Board 12th Mark Sheets

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to release the results for HBSE Class 12 today, May 15. Soon after the press conference for the result announcement at 3 PM, students can check their results on the official website, bseh.org.in, using their registration credentials.

It is important to note that the mark sheet for the Haryana Board Class 12 results can only be obtained by entering the necessary information as mentioned in their hall tickets. Additionally, the HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared for all three streams: Arts, Science, and Commerce.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 LIVE Updates

HBSE Class 12 Results 2023: Websites to Check Marks

Once the class 12 results are out, students will be able to access their results on the official website of HBSE as well as a few other websites as mentioned below :

bsehexam.org bseh.org.in examresults.net indiaresults.com

HBSE Class 12 results 2023: How to check online

1. Visit the official website, www.bseh.org.

2. Look for the link on the home page that reads “Class 10th Result" or “Class 12th Result".

3. Click on the respective link to open the HBSE results window for class 10th or 12th results.

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the given fields.

5. Hit the “Find Result" button to access your result.

6. The HBSE 10th/ 12th result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

7. Download the HBSE 10th/ 12th result and take a screenshot of the same for future records.

HBSE Class 12 results 2023: Details to check in Marksheet

Personal information: Students’ personal information such as their name, date of birth, and roll number should be correctly spelt and accurate.

Marks obtained: Students should carefully check the marks obtained in each subject and ensure that they match the scores they were expecting. Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities immediately.

Total marks: Students should check the total marks obtained in each subject and the overall total marks. This should match the marks mentioned in the mark sheet.

Pass/Fail status: The result should clearly mention whether the student has passed or failed in the examination.

Division/Rank: The result should mention the division or rank obtained by the student, if any.