HBSE Result 2023: Websites To Check Haryana Board Class 10 Mark Sheets

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to release the results for HBSE Class 10 today, May 16. Soon after the press conference for the result announcement students can check their results on the official website, bseh.org.in, using their registration credentials.

It is important to note that the mark sheet for the Haryana Board Class 10 results can only be obtained by entering the necessary information as mentioned in their hall tickets. Once the results are released, students must thoroughly check their results to ensure that personal information such as their name, date of birth, and roll number is accurate. Students should carefully review their grades to make sure they correspond to their expectations in each subject. Any irregularities should be reported right away to the authorities.

HBSE Class 10 Results 2023: Websites to Check Marks

Students will be able to access their class 10 results on the official website of HBSE as well as a few other websites:

bsehexam.org bseh.org.in examresults.net indiaresults.com

HBSE Class 10 results 2023: How to check online

1. Visit the official website, www.bseh.org.

2. Look for the link on the home page that reads “Class 10th Result".

3. Click on the respective link to open the HBSE results window for class 10th results.

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the given fields.

5. Hit the “Find Result" button to access your result.

6. The HBSE 10th result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

7. Download the HBSE 10th result and take a screenshot of the same for future records.

The HBSE class 12th exam this year recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.65 per cent of students. In contrast to the 76.43 per cent passing rate for boys, girls achieved a pass percentage of 87.11 per cent success on the Haryana Board 12th result 2023.

Five students—all female—have made it to the top three on the list of top scorers. Nancy, who received 498 points, finished first in the 12th grade for the Haryana Board. With 497 points, Jasmeet Kaur of Karnal has taken second place. With 496 points, Kanuj from Jhajjar earned rank 3. In private schools, 83.23 per cent of students pass the exam, compared to 80.66 per cent of students in government institutions.