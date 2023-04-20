Heatwave Impact: Maharashtra Announces Holidays for All State Board Schools from Friday

Maharashtra government on Thursday announced holidays for all state board schools in the view of heatwave.

Schools of other boards can take decisions about closure after considering their curriculum and activities, said the order issued by the School Education Department on Thursday.

Except for Vidarbha, schools in the state will reopen on June 15. Those in Vidarbha will restart from June 30, the order said.

At least 14 persons died due to heat stroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on April 16.

Earlier, West Bengal and Odisha made similar announcements as mercury level continues to soar.

Schools, colleges and universities in West Bengal, except the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, were closed for a week till April 23 due to the prevailing weather condition.

In Odisha, all schools — government, private and aided — will be closed for summer vacation from April 21, the Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday. The date of reopening of the schools will be decided soon, it said.

Usually, summer vacations begin in Odisha schools in the first week of May. The state government had shut schools for five days, from April 12 to April 16, and again on April 19 and 20 due to heat.

In Jharkhand, the state government announced a change in school timings from April 19-25. Students from kindergarten to class 5 will attend schools from 7 am to 11 am, while senior pupils will continue classes till noon, an order issued by the education department stated.

“Prayer meetings or sports will not be conducted under the sun during this period, but mid-day meals will continue," the order stated.

In a similar move, the Patna district administration issued an order directing all schools to wind up classes by 10.45 am.

Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district administration also said all educational institutions located around the Dangar area under Mawsynram block will remain closed from Friday for a week, due to the heatwave conditions.

(With PTI inputs)

