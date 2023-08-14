Here's How Much Anirudh Devgan, CEO And President Of Cadence Design Systems, Makes

Anirudh Devgan is a distinguished name in the realm of computer science, recognized globally for his remarkable achievements. This Indian-American luminary holds a PhD and currently serves as the President, CEO, and board member of Cadence Design Systems, a prominent computer software company. Notably, Devgan’s academic journey traces back to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

A beacon of inspiration, Anirudh Devgan’s exceptional accomplishments stand as a testament to his visionary leadership. Steering a renowned firm, he has left an indelible mark in his field with unparalleled achievements. His academic background, coupled with his experience and expertise, has significantly influenced the company’s trajectory and propelled his personal growth, rendering him a prominent figure in his domain.

It was in 2012 that he joined Cadence Design Systems and worked in many positions. In 2017, he finally became the President of the company. It was in 2021, he was offered a position on the Board of Directors, which he accepted and later became the CEO. Can you guess his salary?

As per media reports, his annual salary as the President and CEO of Cadence in 2022 was Rs 2,201 crore (approx $264 million).