Here’s How This Wheelchair-bound 26-year-old Kerala Girl Got 913 Rank In UPSC CSE

Sherin Shahana TK, a resident of Kambalakkad village in Kerala’s Wayanad district, has set an example for all by securing 913th rank in the recently declared civil services exam results despite being confined to a wheelchair due to an unfortunate accident. In 2017, Sherin Shahana TK fell from the terrace of her house and she was bedridden for a year and half following the accident.

Despite all the difficulties, she was determined to pursue her childhood dream of a career in civil services.

In an interview, Shahana expressed the need to accept herself and her circumstances, acknowledging that her present life held a greater significance. During her time confined to the bed and subsequently, in a wheelchair, she found solace in a singular dream of cracking the UPSC exam and her world was confined to her mother only.

Shahana’s mother, Anima, had limited formal education, having studied until Class 4, and her late father, Usman, never had the opportunity to attend school. Her father had passed away in 2015. Financial difficulties compelled her two older sisters to discontinue their studies after Class 10. However, their elder sister, Jalisha, continued her studies despite all difficulties and she is now a research scholar in Mathematics.