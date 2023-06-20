Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Himachal Govt School to Have Space Lab to Promote Scientific Interest Among Rural Students

Himachal Govt School to Have Space Lab to Promote Scientific Interest Among Rural Students

A budgetary provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made from the District Mining Fund for the construction of the space lab — the first to be developed in Himachal Pradesh

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 12:00 IST

Bilaspur, India

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, the minister said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities.(Representative photo/News18)
Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, the minister said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities.(Representative photo/News18)

A space lab would be set up at a government school in this district with a view to promote scientific thinking among rural children and increase their interest towards science and technology, officials said Monday.

A budgetary provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made from the District Mining Fund for the construction of the space lab — the first to be developed in Himachal Pradesh — at the Government Senior Secondary School Ghumarwin, said Bilaspur Additional Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Patel.

A blueprint for the project has been prepared after studying the model of a panchayat of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh to set up the space lab in Himachal Pradesh, Patel said.

    • According to the Additional DC, special programmes will be started to promote the scientific thinking among the students.

    Students of nearby schools will also be able to come and get science-related information in the space lab. Students will be able to get detailed information about other important projects of ISRO including satellite launcher systems as well as drones manufacturing, Patel added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 20, 2023, 12:00 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 12:00 IST
