Himachal Govt School to Have Space Lab to Promote Scientific Interest Among Rural Students

A space lab would be set up at a government school in this district with a view to promote scientific thinking among rural children and increase their interest towards science and technology, officials said Monday.

A budgetary provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made from the District Mining Fund for the construction of the space lab — the first to be developed in Himachal Pradesh — at the Government Senior Secondary School Ghumarwin, said Bilaspur Additional Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Patel.

A blueprint for the project has been prepared after studying the model of a panchayat of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh to set up the space lab in Himachal Pradesh, Patel said.