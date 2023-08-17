Himachal Pradesh Board Releases Class 8, 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement Exam 2023 Schedule

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) released the date sheet for the HP Board Class 8, 10 and 12 compartment, improvement and additional subjects 2023 exam on August 16. As per the official schedule, the HPBOSE Class 8, 10 and 12 compartment exams will be conducted from September 4 to September 22, 2023. Candidates who have enrolled for the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 8, 10, and 12 compartment exam 2023 can download the complete schedule from the official website at hpbose.org.

It is important to note that the Class 8 compartment, improvement and additional subjects exam will be held only for the state open school candidates, while the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be administered for regular and state open school candidates.

HPBOSE Compartment, Improvement 2023 Datesheet: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to HPBOSE’s official website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the home page, look for and click on the ‘HP 2023 Datesheet’ section which is under the examination tab.

Step 3: Then click on the required HP board timetable link.

Step 4: On the new page, the HPBOSE compartment, improvement and additional subjects exam 2023 date sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the schedule.

As per the date sheet, the Himachal Pradesh board will conduct the HPBOSE compartment, improvement and additional subjects 2023 exam for Class 8 and Class 10 from September 4 to September 13. The HPBOSE compartment 2023 exam for Class 12 will be held from September 4 to September 22. Also, the HPBOSE 2023 exams will be administered at designated centres across the state.