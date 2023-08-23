Himachal Pradesh University, SPU Exams Postponed Due to Rains, New Dates Soon

Himachal Pradesh University has postponed the post-graduation and BEd examinations that were scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24. In view of the possibility of heavy rains, the university has decided to postpone all the examinations to be held on these two days. Himachal Pradesh University has issued a notification in this regard. Classes will also not be conducted in the university for these two days. The main library will also remain closed.

In view of the possibility of heavy rains, Sardar Patel University, Mandi has also decided to postpone the examinations to be held on August 23 and 24. In the notification issued by the university, it has been said that the Deputy Commission-cum-Chairman, DDMA Mandi has decided to postpone the examinations in view of the safety of the students. The new date for the examinations will be announced in due course of time.

No change has been made in the schedule of examinations to be held on August 25 and on further dates. “The new dates for these two examinations will be notified in due course of time. Rest of the examinations with effect from 25.08.2023 onwards will be conducted as per the existing schedule," reads the official notice by SPU.