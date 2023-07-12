Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Himachal Rains: Kerala LoP Seeks CM Sukhu's Intervention to Ensure Safety of Stranded Malayali Students

Himachal Rains: Kerala LoP Seeks CM Sukhu's Intervention to Ensure Safety of Stranded Malayali Students

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Satheesan said the Keralite students, including 45 medical students from Government Medical Colleges in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, have been stranded in the north Indian state since the rains wreaked havoc there

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 13:32 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

Among the 47 stranded students, 45 are medicos, of whom 27 are from Kochi and 18 from Thrissur (Representative image)
Among the 47 stranded students, 45 are medicos, of whom 27 are from Kochi and 18 from Thrissur (Representative image)

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Tuesday sought the intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure the safety of 47 students from Kerala who are stranded in Manali district due to the flash floods and torrential rains.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Satheesan said the Keralite students, including 45 medical students from Government Medical Colleges in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, have been stranded in the north Indian state since the rains wreaked havoc there.

Among the 47 stranded students, 45 are medicos, of whom 27 are from Kochi and 18 from Thrissur.

Advertisement

He said the remaining two students are said to be stranded in Tosh village in the remote Parvati valley, and more information about them is still awaited.

According to available information, the students from Ernakulam are staying at the Nasogi Woods hotel, which is located near the Hidimba temple and the HPWD guest house, Satheesan said.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • "Back home, the families of the students stranded in Himachal Pradesh are extremely concerned about their safety. In these circumstances, I request your good self to prevail upon the authorities to ensure the safety of the students," the letter said.

    Himachal Pradesh has been hit by flash floods and landslides, which claimed several lives over the past three days. The torrential rains have damaged most hydropower projects and destroyed properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 12, 2023, 13:32 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 13:32 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App