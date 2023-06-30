Hindustan Petroleum Announces Vacancies For Engineers, Law Officer; Know All Posts

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) conducts recruitment drives for various positions ranging from Engineer to Management roles every year. It offers one-year apprenticeship programmes with a stipend for graduates of ITI, Diploma and engineering. This is an excellent opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience at HPCL. Let’s explore the available job posts in detail.

Engineer

HPCL conducts recruitment for Engineers every year based on their GATE score. Candidates with a B.Tech degree in Civil, Mechanical or Chemical Engineering can apply for the position. The selection process involves shortlisting candidates based on their GATE score, followed by interviews. Those who successfully secure engineer posts can anticipate a competitive monthly salary in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000.

Technician & Operator

HPCL offers recruitment opportunities for individuals who have completed their Class 12 and possess qualifications such as B.Sc., ITI or a background in Science. These positions are specifically for the roles of Technician and Operator. The salary for Technician and Operator positions at HPCL ranges from Rs 27,500 to Rs 1,00,000 per month.

Law Officer

HPCL conducts recruitment for Law graduates, specifically for the position of Law Officer. This recruitment drive takes place nearly every year. To be eligible for this role, candidates must hold a law degree and have at least one year of practice experience after registration with the Bar Council. The salary offered to Law Officers at Hindustan Petroleum is in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000 per month.

Labour Welfare Officer

HPCL recruits Labour Welfare Officers to prioritise employee well-being. The salary for this role ranges from Rs 55,000 to Rs 1,60,000 per month. Candidates need to have a graduation degree in Arts, Science, Commerce, or Law along with a postgraduate degree or diploma in HR Management, Industrial Relations, Labour Welfare, or a related field. This position offers a chance for qualified individuals to contribute to employee welfare and foster a positive work environment at HPCL.