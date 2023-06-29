Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
CUET UG 2023: Process To Raise Objections On Answer Key Begins Today At cuet.samarth.ac.in

As per the information bulletin released by the agency, candidates can raise objections from today, June 29 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 11:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per objections raised on the provisional answer key. The amount is non-refundable (Representative Image)
Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per objections raised on the provisional answer key. The amount is non-refundable (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key for CUET UG 2023 examination. As per the information bulletin released by the agency, candidates can raise objections from today, June 29 at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The deadline for the same is June 30 till 11:50 pm. Applicants can also download the provisional answer key from the official portal. For logging into portal and raise objections, candidates need their application number, password or DOB.

CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key : How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the NTA CUET official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Log in with your application number, password, or date of birth, and enter the security pin. Select on the submit button

Step 3: A page will open and candidates will have the option of whether to ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’. Select accordingly and if you want to challenge the answer key follow below provided steps.

Step 4: The option(s) next to the question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate answer key to be used by NTA. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the options by clicking the check box.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents in a single pdf file at the official portal.

Step 6: After clicking on your desired option(s) ID for the challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’

Step 7: Save the form, complete the process by transaction amount depending upon the questions a candidates raised. Per objection is Rs 200

    • Step 8: Download and take a printout of the acknowledgment form

    Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per objections raised on the provisional answer key. The amount is non-refundable. It is advised to candidates to save the receipt of the transaction for future references. The challenges raised will be reviewed by a group of expert and changes in the final answer key will be made accordingly. The agency will not entertain any issues in answer keys afterwards.

    first published: June 29, 2023, 10:58 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 11:05 IST
