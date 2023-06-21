Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » How Indian Railways Recruits People For Different Posts

How Indian Railways Recruits People For Different Posts

Like other departments, the posts of Railways are also divided into different categories.

Advertisement

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 13:40 IST

Delhi, India

Do you know the posts in the Railways and how are recruitments done in them?
Do you know the posts in the Railways and how are recruitments done in them?

Indian Railways has one of the world’s largest train networks and requires personnel to operate. As a result, the Railways routinely conduct recruitment drives. However, do you know the posts in the Railways and how recruitment is conducted?

Similar to other departments, the posts in the Railways are divided into different categories — Group A, B, C, and D. Let us explain which posts fall under each category.

Group A:

This category includes the highest-level positions in the Railways, such as officer posts. The majority of these positions are filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Additionally, the Engineering Services Examination and Combined Medical Examination are utilised to recruit candidates for various positions.

Advertisement

The Civil Services Exam is used to fill positions like the Indian Railway Traffic Service and Indian Railway Account Service. The engineering services examinations, on the other hand, are used to recruit for services such as the Indian Railway Service of Engineers, Indian Railway Store Service, and Electrical Engineer Indian Railway Service.

Group B:

Posts in Group B are also officer-level positions. However, relatively fewer people apply for these positions. Promotion from Group C is the usual route for officers to move into Group B positions. For other positions, the selection is typically done through the UPSC examination. It is important to note that Indian Railways Group A and Group B positions are filled by gazetted personnel.

Group C:

This category encompasses both technical and non-technical positions within the Railways. Technical posts may be related to civil, mechanical, electrical, engineering, signal, or telecommunication fields. Non-technical services include roles such as clerk, assistant, station master, ticket collector, and more.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is responsible for the recruitment of these positions. RRB frequently conducts Group C recruitment drives to fulfil the staffing requirements. The RRB NTPC exam is used for the recruitment of non-technical jobs, while separate exams are held for technical positions like Technician, Assistant Loco Pilot, Junior Engineer, and Senior Section Engineer.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • Group D:

    Group D comprises positions such as Trolleyman, Gateman, Helper, Trackman, and Pointman. The RRB Group D exam is used to select candidates for Group D positions. RRB conducts recruitment drives regularly to fill these positions. Recently, RRB completed the recruitment process for over 1 lakh Group D vacancies, with the next round of hiring expected to commence early next year. It is worth noting that Group C and Group D positions in the railways are not advertised.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

    first published: June 21, 2023, 13:40 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 13:40 IST
    Read More