How Many UPSC Candidates Are Selected For IAS Every Year? Read To Know More

Of the thousands of applicants, only 180 candidates are selected for the IAS as per the final merit list.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 13:38 IST

Delhi, India

Selected candidates train for 2 years at LBSNAA.
The UPSC exam is one of the most difficult exams which is conducted every year to select candidates for the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and others. Of the thousands of applicants, only 180 candidates are selected for the IAS as per the final merit list.

The Baswan Committee, whose chairman was Shri BS Baswan, was constituted by the government ten years ago. The Committee was established by the Central Government to discuss the UPSC exam format, age limit and more.

Following the Baswan Committee’s recommendations, the current Administration system is short 569 IAS officers, which can be fixed by adding 180 IAS officers to departments annually. Additionally, it was advised that there shouldn’t be more than 180 openings, as doing so might compromise the standard of officers’ training provided by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

Selection Process of an IAS Officer

All candidates must successfully pass each section of the Civil Service Examination to be selected as an IAS officer. The Life of an IAS Officer inspires a lot of candidates to sit for the exam. The following sections make up the training:

After being selected for the position, a candidate for the Indian Administrative Service is sent to LBSNAA for training.

There is no way to shorten the two-year training requirement.

For the initial three months, they train alongside applicants picked for the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Only 180 IAS aspirants are currently enrolled in training in the state of Uttarakhand.

How many IAS are selected every year state-wise?

The list of UPSC cadre allocations, together with the total number of IAS officials appointed there and the overall shortage of officers in every state, are provided below based on data from the Department of Personnel and Training.

CadreAuthorized StrengthTotal OfficersShortage
AGMUT33727958
Andhra Pradesh21117041
Assam-Meghalaya26322142
Bihar34224399
Chhattisgarh19315439
Gujarat29724156
Haryana20515550
Himachal Pradesh14711532
Jammu & Kashmir*1379146
Jharkhand21514471
Karnataka31421599
Kerala23115081
Madhya Pradesh43934198
Maharashtra36131348
Manipur1159124
Nagaland946727
Odisha23717859
Punjab22118239
Rajasthan31324370
Sikkim483711
Tamil Nadu37628987
Telangana20813078
Tripura967620
Uttar Pradesh621515106
Uttarakhand1208733
West Bengal35927782

