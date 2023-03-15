What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you see a samosa? Maybe a luscious snack, whose every lip-smacking morsel can gratify your soul. For Nidhi Singh, Samosa meant the same but she chose to think beyond that. She saw an opportunity, to be specific, a career opportunity to leave her high-paying corporate job and started her own business. She decided to take a plunge and that’s how her venture Samosa Singh came into being. She has included her husband Shikhar Veer Singh in this venture as well. Shikhar also used to work in a corporate setup. Leaving the comfortable confinements of a corporate job and then embracing the uncertainty of a startup was not easy for both husband and wife. But they decided to take the risk and it proved fruitful for them. Samosa Singh has expanded operations at a massive level by selling 30,000 samosas every month with a turnover of Rs 45 crore. Keep reading this space to know how the journey to start this venture by Nidhi and Shikhar started.

Nidhi and Shikhar met while pursuing their B-Tech degrees in biotechnology course in Haryana. After graduation, Shikhar decided to continue his studies and received his MTech from the Institute of Life Sciences in Hyderabad. He eventually landed a prosperous job as the Principal Scientist at Biocon. On the other hand, Nidhi also embarked on a successful career in the corporate world and earned an impressive salary of Rs 30 lakh per annum.

Both Nidhi and Shikhar were at the pinnacles of their career at that point. They had almost everything ranging from high-paying salaries to comfortable lifestyles. Despite this, the couple felt that something was amiss and realised that they should start something of their own. Thus began the journey of the food venture Samosa Singh.

Initially, they used their own savings to start Samosa Singh in Bengaluru in 2015. Gradually, their endeavours paved the way and they required a bigger kitchen for completing their work. To fulfil this, they required a bigger kitchen and thus were forced to sell their dream apartment for Rs 80 lakh. This would have shattered their morale for some time but they boldly embarked ahead and rented a factory in Bengaluru as well. This was rented with the proceeds to continue building their business. Their willpower to embrace uncertainty, and sacrifice numerous dreams has finally made them reach the zenith of the food industry. Nidhi and Shikar’s unprecedented success has been driven by their innovative approach to samosas, introducing flavours such as Butter Chicken and Kadai Paneer.

