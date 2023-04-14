How NTA Decide JEE Main Cut-Off Percentile? Know The Process

Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the JEE Main entrance examination for B.E. and B.Tech courses. The students taking JEE Main 2023 examination on April 15, 2023, can download their admit cards from the official website. The Joint Entrance Examination 2023 will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The date of the results has not been yet announced by the examination authorities.

Do you know how NTA prepares the cut-off list for JEE Main examination? The agency notifies the cut-off list based on certain factors like- how many students took the examination, the difficulty level of JEE Main question paper, the average performance of the students in the joint entrance test, and seats available in colleges. Based on these factors, NTA decides the minimum scores of all engineering colleges. Moreover, candidates desiring to appear in JEE Advanced has to get this minimum score decided by NTA.

NTA in 2022 announced a cut-off percentile of 88.41 per cent for the General category in JEE Main, 67 per cent for Economically Weaker Sections, 63.11 per cent for Other Backward Classes, 43 per cent for Scheduled Caste and 26.7 per cent for Scheduled Tribes. This year JEE Main 2023 experts and coaching institutes opine that for the general category, a percentile between 88-91 per cent can be announced, and for the Economically Weaker Sections, it will be 65-70 per cent. For Other Backward Classes, it will be 67-72 per cent, for Scheduled Caste 44-47 per cent and for Scheduled Tribe 34-37 per cent, as per experts.

JEE Main 2023 Examination Pattern

Section A of the Joint Entrance Examination will comprise 60 MCQs while section B will comprise 30 questions whose answers should be attempted in numerical value. The examination will consist of negative markings for both section A and section B.

JEE Advanced 2023

The 2023 JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted by IIT Guwahati this year. To be eligible to take the JEE Advanced, a person must have secured the required cut-off of JEE Main. On April 30, registration for JEE Advanced 2023 will open. The deadline to register for the exam is May 7. Only those who place among the top 2,50,000 in JEE Main 2023 will be permitted to apply for JEE Advanced 2023. On June 4, 2023, the JEE Advanced test will be held.

