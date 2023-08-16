How Supreme Court’s Verdict On B.ED Pass Applicants Affects BPSC Recruitment

The Supreme Court of India has recently made an announcement regarding the appointment of teachers. The court announced that only candidates with Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIED) are eligible to apply for the post of primary teacher. Those who have only passed a Bachelor of Education (B.ED) cannot apply for the same.

The dispute started when the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) directed that B.ED degree holders, who have qualified for Level 1, undergo a six-month course before applying for the post of teacher in Rajasthan. This was challenged by the Rajasthan High Court. Amid the legal battle, the Rajasthan government released the notification of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021, allowing B.ED degree holders to participate in the examinations.

Now, the Supreme Court’s decision is creating confusion among the applicants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Its chairman, Atul Prasad, recently mentioned that the teachers’ recruitment exam (TRE), scheduled from August 24-26 across the state, would go ahead. He added the candidates should not be under any confusion due to the recent Supreme Court order.