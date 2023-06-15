How Swayam Shakti Tripathy, an Engineer's Son, Secured NEET 2023 AIR 8, Became Odisha Topper

A native of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, 18-year-old Swayam Shakti Tripathy was pleasantly surprised after having secured the All India Rank 8 and the top rank in the state. “I had expected a good score, but AIR 8 was a pleasant surprise for me," he said. Swayam’s ambition is to become a surgeon and make significant contributions to the discipline of medicine.

Swayam attributes his decision to become a doctor to his father, who is also his greatest source of encouragement. “He took me to his different doctor friends, made me interact with them, and it led me to understand how big a role a doctor plays in serving society," he told News18.

Swayam’s father is an electrical engineering professor at the Odisha University of Technology, while his mother is a homemaker. His parents’ support and the lively presence of his younger sister, served as an escape from the stress and allowed him to maintain his composure throughout the hectic NEET preparation, says the Odisha state topper.

To pass an exam like the NEET on the first attempt, Swayam underlined the value of persistence and diligent planning. “I studied 3 to 4 hours for each subject every day without fail. I also took as many mock tests as possible and made a to-do list every morning, ensuring I completed each task before going to bed," said the student at SAI International School. In his class 10 and class 12 results, Swayam scored 99.6 per cent and 98.6 per cent respectively.

Swayam has big goals for the future. He aspires to get accepted to AIIMS Delhi and after earning his MBBS, he plans on getting an MS to specialise in general surgery. Swayam also stated that he does not believe in categorising subjects as strongest or weakest. He recognised that certain subjects, like animal and plant kingdoms, needed more memorising while others, like human physiology, came easily to him because of his keen interest in this area.