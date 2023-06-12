Meet Uttarakhand Labourer's Son, 24-year-old Sourav Joshi, Who Now Earns 80 Lakhs a Month

Social media platforms have now become a source of income for many. Sourav Joshi, a 24-year-old, earns Rs 80 lakh a month through vlogging. According to reports, due to the poor financial condition of the family, his father, a labourer, had to change the rented house 9 times. But today Sourav Joshi has made a different identity in the world of vlogging and has 21 million subscribers on YouTube.

Saurav Joshi is a resident of Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand. On September 8, 1999, Sourav Joshi was born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. His dad’s name is Harinder Joshi, and his mom’s name is Hema Joshi. His sibling’s name is Sahil Joshi. Because of poor economic conditions, his dad moved to different cities to find stable work. Sourav had to change schools five times until he reached class 12. But he did most of his schooling in Hisar, Haryana. Later, he earned his bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Punjab group of colleges.

After 12th grade, he went to Delhi for a year to get architectural coaching. He was unable to pass the test, so he went back home, where he started drawing. His brother saw his drawings and sketches at home. He suggested Sourav start a YouTube channel to share his art and sketches.

Advertisement

Initially, Sourav started posting his artwork on Facebook. On July 24, 2017, Sourav uploaded his first-ever video on YouTube with the title ‘Drawing 2000 Note By colour pencils’. After changing his channel name repeatedly, he finalised the name Saurav Joshi Arts. Initially, there was no success or recognition. After uploading 250 to 300 videos, he only got 3–4k subscribers. But after some experience, he started drawing the trending personalities of that time. After which some of his videos went viral.

And after the audience’s request, he also started to make tutorial videos.