How This Bihar Man Went From Earning Rs 4,000 A Month To Owning Rs 100 Crore Company

We often hear inspiring stories of rags to riches. One such story is that of Ashutosh Pratihast. He hails from Sitamarhi in Bihar. Ashutosh belonged to a family with a stable financial background. As a child, Ashutosh was extremely mischievous, which led to villagers calling him a ‘failure’. Who knew that this young boy would one day chart his own course and become a successful entrepreneur and owner of a Rs 100 crore company? Today, let’s take a look at his inspiring journey. Ashutosh Pratihast’s carefree attitude brought forth unwanted comments from his neighbours in his initial years, which often caused distress to his mother. His father believed in his potential, even though he did not have a regular job. In 2005, his father made a tough call and shifted to Delhi. Later, he brought his entire family to the national capital.

During this period, they faced a financial crunch. That’s when Ashutosh realised the value of money. He was sent to school in Assam due to its affordable fees. He was soon required to adapt to the environment, where Assamese was the dominant spoken language. Ashutosh faced hurdles with the spoken language there; as a result, after a year, he returned to Delhi.

Advertisement

While studying in school, Ashutosh picked up a liking for guitar and started learning the instrument. Soon, his father lost a job and the financial conditions once again deteriorated. This led Ashutosh Pratihast to give guitar lessons, by which he earned Rs 4000- 5000 a month. After passing the 12th class, he enrolled himself in Motilal Nehru College of Delhi University. He later got a job at a call centre. Destiny took a different turn.