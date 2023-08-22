How This MP Woman Battled All Odds And Cleared UPSC With AIR 15

UPSC Civil Services Examination is a coveted and one of the most competitive tests in India. The participants require rigorous preparation to clear this exam. Many of them manage to crack it after battling immense hardships, and one such example is Madhya Pradesh’s Swati Sharma. She managed to clear the IAS examination this year with 15th rank at all India levels through her unwavering dedication and became a state topper from Madhya Pradesh. This space articulates the success story of Swati Sharma, who cracked the UPSC exam and became a collector despite various setbacks.

Swati hails from Satna district in Madhya Pradesh and has completed her schooling in Jabalpur district. Swati’s grandfather worked as a clerk in the Collectorate. She completed her engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. Following this, Swati diverted her attention to the preparation of the UPSC exams. She prepared for these examinations online. In an interview with Newsbytes, Swati was asked why she didn’t focus on the campus placements. She said, “I never wanted to make a career out of engineering, so my goal was clear."