How This UP Woman, After Losing Father To Covid-19, Secured Job At A European Bank

People put in a lot of effort to achieve success, but one often needs to battle insurmountable odds to achieve it. Such is the story of Shambhavi Vaish. Her life turned upside down after she lost her father to Covid-19. She didn’t even receive the ex-gratia, but she kept pursuing her goals. Now, Shambhavi is an inspiration to millions. She is working as an officer at a European Bank. Let’s take a look at her inspiring journey.

Shambhavi Vaish is a resident of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She is the only child of her parents. After the death of her father, their financial condition worsened; and as a result, she and her mother had a very difficult time maintaining a living for themselves. Shambhavi used to teach students, go to her college and then help her mother with household chores. She used to study for long hours at night. She continued her studies despite the adverse circumstances.